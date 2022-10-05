COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo has officially moved to its fall hours, according to a news release.
"It's been another year full of firsts and improvements," said Niabi Zoo Director Lee Jackson. "During this off-season, our team will be hard at work to bring new exhibits to start off an exciting season!"
Here's a look at the updated schedule for this fall:
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Between Tuesday and Friday, the public can visit the zoo all day free of charge!
Free entry during weekdays, except Monday, will run until Oct. 28.
Since the start of 2022, the zoo has added two endangered leopard cubs, two Fennex fox pups, and 46 guinea pigs to its Animal Encounters Exhibit.