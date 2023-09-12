Niabi Zoo begins fall hours, announces free admission days

The zoo will be closed on Mondays for the Fall and Winter seasons.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — As the weather starts to cool down at Coal Valley's Niabi Zoo, the times you'll be able to visit their 600 animals are changing.

Beginning on September 12, the zoo will be closed to visitors on Mondays. When the doors are open, the hours of operation will remain the same — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests must arrive before 4 p.m., as well.

The new hours will remain in effect until October 29, when the zoo closes down for the year.

The zoo also has a variety of free admission days available through the end of the season; animal enthusiasts will only need to pay for parking during their visits. A list of those days can be found here.