x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Niabi Zoo begins fall hours, announces free admission days

The zoo will be closed on Mondays for the Fall and Winter seasons.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — As the weather starts to cool down at Coal Valley's Niabi Zoo, the times you'll be able to visit their 600 animals are changing.

Beginning on September 12, the zoo will be closed to visitors on Mondays. When the doors are open, the hours of operation will remain the same — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests must arrive before 4 p.m., as well.

The new hours will remain in effect until October 29, when the zoo closes down for the year.

The zoo also has a variety of free admission days available through the end of the season; animal enthusiasts will only need to pay for parking during their visits. A list of those days can be found here.

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

3 Things to Know | Quad Cities afternoon headlines for Sept. 12, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out