Niabi celebrates the birth of their first African Cape Porcupine!

Niabi Zoo has bred their first African Cape porcupine. The baby porcupine was born on Jan. 7 to 4-year-old mother Milele and 11-year-old father Charles.

COAL VALLEY, Ill — The Niabi Zoo is celebrating the birth of their first African Cape porcupine bred at the zoo, according to a news release.

According to the release, both parents have proven to be loving parents, keeping a watchful eye over their baby. The porcupette is reportedly already eating solid food.

“Our Cape porcupines are part of a multi zoo cooperative breeding program,” Zoo director Lee Jackson said. “This is the first time Cape porcupines have been bred at Niabi, and we are excited to be able to make a significant contribution to the program. We look forward to continued success with this species.”

Cape Porcupines are native to South Africa's dry woodland areas.

Niabi Zoo is one of 112 institutions involved in the Cape Porcupine captive management program, which cares for over 500 individual animals.