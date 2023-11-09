News 8 accompanying 80 veterans on Hy-Vee Honor Flight of the Quad Cities on Tuesday

The Sept. 19 trip is the 58th flight the nonprofit has hosted since 2008.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's Note: The video above aired on Monday, Sept. 11, featuring the Hy-Vee Honor Flight #58 preview dinner for veterans and their families.

News 8 has the honor of being the media representative allowed to tag along on the 58th Honor Flight of the Quad Cities on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Nearly 80 deserving veterans will fly to Washington D.C. to see the memorials dedicated to them and their comrades. This flight includes one World War II veteran, three Korean War veterans, and many Vietnam War veterans.

Flight #58 is sponsored by Hy-Vee Food Stores of the Quad Cities, Clinton, and North Scott, the 13th flight that Hy-Vee has sponsored. Hy-Vee Quad Cities' marketing and communications manager Debbie Geisler serves as Flight Commander. Hy-Vee also provided a special pre-flight dinner on Sept. 11 for the veterans and their guardians.

The Honor Flight reserves a seat for a media representative on each flight and rotates between local media agencies. Content Coordinator Jenny Hipskind gets the escort honor on this flight. Jenny has been with News 8 since 2004, having been a videographer for more than 14 years before switching to story coordination for the newsroom.

Flight Itinerary

The day is packed from start to finish, covering more than 8 different museums and monuments. Geisler estimates that the visitors walk around four miles, getting on and off the buses seven or eight times.