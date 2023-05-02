New youth outreach center opens in Rock Island; aims to empower at-risk youth

The outreach center is run by Positive Brothers United; a non-profit created in 1998.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Born and raised in the Quad Cities, three friends are trying to help at-risk youth stay on the right track in life by opening up a new outreach center.

The outreach center in Rock Island is run by Positive Brothers United (PBU). The non-profit was created in 1998 and the center's grand opening was held Feb. 3.

"I want to bring back the love and the community, I want to bring back the camaraderie," PBU President Keith Collier said. "The center is going to be able to reach the youth that other organizations may not be able to reach."

Collier said they'll provide free academic tutoring through Khan Academy, bussing service, access to computers, books, games, snacks and a safe place.

"They'll be able to come here, vent their problems.," Collier added. "And we'll be able to help them and build and make them productive citizens."

PBU members said last year they served 25 at-risk teens through its youth builders program.

PBU received non-profit status in 2021, opening up more funding. For more than two decades, members paid for their efforts out of pocket.

"Thousands and thousands of dollars worth," Collier said.

Thomas White Sr., PBU secretary said it was a struggle to decide whether to go on ahead with planned outreach programs despite not having the necessary funds.

"A lot of things we didn't want to do at first, because we didn't have the finances," White said. "But we did it anyway, without the finances, because we needed to get those things done."

It was all in an effort to help turn Rock Island's community into the safe place they said it once was.

"They said it takes a village to raise a child," Collier said. "So back then it was more unified as a community. And it wasn't as much violence."

"Mission, positive, future," White said. "That's what we're about. Three words."