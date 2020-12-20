The YMCA offered small group tours of the new facility on East Fourth Street downtown on Saturday.

The YMCA offered small group tours of the new facility on East Fourth Street downtown.

The $24 million project includes two pools, a full-size gym, an indoor track and new exercise equipment. Barriers are also installed between machines that cannot be spaced six feet apart.

YMCA leaders say the new building provides more usable space for the community, and they are excited for this next chapter.

"To hear the wows, to hear the kids, you know, talk about all the play features we have in our swimming pools, to even find out some members were at the very first tour of the last YMCA and they're now back to see this one, that was pretty special," said Josh Whitson, the chief operating officer for the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley.