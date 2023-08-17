This isn't their first rodeo: Generations of families help run New Windsor Rodeo

The 83rd rodeo and fair kicks off Thursday, with more than 200 contestants competing over the next three days.

NEW WINDSOR, Ill. — The New Windsor Fair and Rodeo kicked off its 83rd year Thursday, complete with calf roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

The directors have been hard at work getting everything organized. More than 200 contestants will compete during the three-day event. On Friday and Saturday, kids can enter the arena for bouncy and stick horse races, along with a bucking bull.

"We try our hardest just to make sure that this is a family-fun-oriented kind of weekend for any type of family to come," Ann Weber, the Rodeo secretary and co-rodeo chairman, said.

The rodeo is also filled with family history. Ann is the third generation of her family to help run it.

"It means everything to my family because we work as hard as we can to keep this rodeo going," Ann said. "I definitely see more generations to come through the New Windsor Fair and Rodeo."

Her mom, Kelly Weber, is president this year and the first woman to hold the title. Kelly's dad was involved before her.

"My dad started in 1979 as a hired man. He worked two years on the board and then he was voted on as a director," Kelly said. "I've been involved since I could walk. That was not an option."

She's been on the board since 2015 and calls it a family affair, even adding new families.

"We're getting a few more board members that are brand new to this," Kelly said. "They're really passionate about the rodeos, so it's great to see those guys come on and they can start their family traditions."

The rodeo became a tradition for Vice President Leisa Streeter because of her husband. His family founded it in 1939. She's been on the board for 10 years and helped with the parade before then.

"It's a family thing and I think it's important to keep that tradition alive in your family and in the community," Streeter said. "It's good for morale and just the joyfulness of the community and the people that we serve."

She looks forward to seeing how the rodeo continues to grow and get more families involved.

"That's a long time, in a small community like this, 83 years strong," Streeter said. "I look for it to be passed on again to many generations ahead of us."