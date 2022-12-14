New USPS stamp highlights new I-74 bridge

If you want the stamp, it comes with a minimum purchase quantity, and it's a lot.

MOLINE, Ill. — The United States Postal Service is releasing its 2023 stamp collection and one stamp has a familiar sight depicted on it.

The Post Office is releasing new, presorted first-class mail stamps and they have a theme of bridges. One of those bridges is the iconic, billion-dollar, new I-74 bridge. It comes with a bit of a catch, though. You can't just ask for a book of these stamps. This assortment of stamps is for bulk-mail users only and are sold in coils of 3,000 and 10,000.

The bridges depicted include the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Conn; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, Neb; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Ill.

The 2023 stamp collection also includes a stamp honoring the late Rep. John Lewis. Lewis was a civil rights icon, dedicating his life to getting into "good trouble" as he called it, fighting for equality for everyone. The photo used for the stamp was used in a Time Magazine story in 2013.

"Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call 'good trouble,'" the agency said.

Lewis died in July of 2020, after he announced he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Also known as the "conscience of the U.S. Congress," Lewis represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District as a Democrat from 1987 until his death.

You can learn more about the life and legacy of John Lewis by clicking here.

You can see all the new stamps being rolled in 2023 by clicking here.