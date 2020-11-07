New Silvis business brings Mexican sweet treats to the QCA

La Canasta Bakery and La Michoacana are seeing a successful first week, after its grand opening was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SILVIS, Ill. — Inside La Canasta bakery and La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop are flavors that bring back memories.

"I used to go to Mexico as a child and the ice cream here tases like it's from there," Customer Mayra Dahro says.

"It just kinda reminds me of my childhood," Customer Martha Aguilera says. "I feel like it gives me that homemade, with my grandparents in Mexico kind of feeling."

The new business is serving up classic favorites at 917 1st Avenue in Silvis, with are pastries like pan dulce, or sweet bread, and paletas -- which are popsicles and ice cream.

"I grew up in the Quad Cities, but I remember we'd go to Chicago quite often and we'd bring home Mexican pastries from Chicago," Dahro says.

La Michoacana is a popular ice cream shop in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. Owner Gerardo Chavez says he wanted to bring something he thought was missing to the Quad Cities.

"We went to local small shops to look for bread, and it was hard to find bread," Chavez says. "We'd look for ice cream and it was hard to look for ice cream like the ones we do."

The COVID-19 kept the shop from its grand opening in March, but now in their first week, business is booming as La Michoacana sells nearly one thousand paletas a day.