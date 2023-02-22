Potential new cannabis dispensary in Moline one step closer to reality

After a cannabis dispensary was approved for Avenue of the Cities, another is moving one step closer to reality and awaiting a city council vote.

MOLINE, Ill. — After the Moline city council approved a cannabis dispensary for Avenue of the Cites, plans for another one are coming closer to fruition.

Revolution Dispensary is planned to be located at 4301 44th Ave near QC Family Entertainment and Butterworth School. It's now awaiting the city council's vote.



"I will say the average time for a customer in one of our existing stores to go from their car, back to their car, is less than 8 minutes," Vice President of Revolution Global Sean Molina said.

The Moline Plan Commission held a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and one of the plans discussed was the new cannabis dispensary. Revolution Dispensary would be the second one to be approved in Moline.

"Our goal is to operate a 4,300 square foot dispensary to the west end of the property under normal Illinois State conditions," Molina said. "Our firm currently operates two dispensaries here in Illinois for the Chicagoland area, as well as a cultivation facility."

Members of the Plan Commission had concerns about the dispensary, including its proximity to QC Family Entertainment and Butterworth School, even though commission members, along with Molina, said the business would be in compliance with Illinois and City of Moline distance rules.

The commission did make a motion of approval, which means the next step for the dispensary would be a final vote. City leaders said the vote will make it to the council as early as March 7th.

