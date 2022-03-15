Todd Thompson to become new Rock Island city manager

Todd Thompson is currently the city administrator in Galesburg, a position he's held since January 2011.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island City Council voted Monday night to approve the appointment of a new city manager.

Todd Thompson has been the city administrator in Galesburg since January 2011.

City council members said Monday night they look forward to working with Thompson and were impressed with some of the strategies he implemented in Galesburg.

Members added that he has ideas for how to improve Rock Island's budget document.

Thompson holds a bachelor's degree in political science and master's degree in public administration from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He is also a veteran of the Navy.