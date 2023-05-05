'Tacos are fun, let's keep it simple' | Dam Tacos opens its doors for the Quad Cities

Owner Bill Sheeder says he's not looking to reinvent the taco.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dam Tacos is a new taco shop in the Quad Cities and it's already the "ta-co" the town. Owner Bill Sheeder says he's not here to reinvent the taco.

"Tacos are fun, so let's keep it simple," Sheeder said. "We want to create a fun environment where everyone can come in, enjoy some tacos and margaritas."

The restaurant offers carne asada, chicken, carnitas and shrimp tacos alongside quesadillas and chips with salsa and guacamole.

Sheeder says the restaurant will serve all of its meals in a to-go container in order to "keep up with rising to-go meals trend."

"The grab-and-go concept for food has quadrupled since everyone was at home for so long," Sheeder said. "A lot of people downtown that can't sit down for, an hour to eat. We want to give people the opportunity to just order something online to grab to bring back to the office. I think there's a big need for that around this area, especially with the Arsenal nearby."

While he hopes his business will grow, he is also keeping Mother Nature in mind, especially with the business being near the Mississippi River.

"No matter what, you will always be nervous about flooding," Sheeder added. "We are nervous, especially adding this huge project into this little space but we will push through those nerves and make this a success."

Luis Sosa said he was enthusiastic to support a new local business and trying new food on Cinco de Mayo.



"I heard about this place from a friend of mine," Sosa said. "I can honestly say the carnitas are an easy 10 out of 10. They're possibly the best I have ever had."

The taco shop will be open daily at 11 a.m. with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. The restaurant is on E 2nd Street in downtown Davenport. It is one of many businesses Sheeder owns across the area.