Pickleball craze continues with new courts coming to Rock Island

Construction on the two courts will begin on Sept. 25.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One of the nation's fastest-growing sports is continuing to thrive in the Quad Cities.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation announced that construction on a new set of pickleball courts at Mel McKay Park will kick off on Sept. 25.

When completed, there will be six total courts for players to use, but the park's current courts will be closed for the duration of the construction.

The nearby parking lot will also be repaired, sealed, and painted in the spring.