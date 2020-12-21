New pickleball courts coming to Moline's Riverside Park

Kiwanis intended to announce the project in May to celebrate their 100th anniversary, but were unable to hold the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOLINE, Ill. — Pickleballers, get ready... new courts are coming to Moline!

The Kiwanis Club of Moline teamed up with the Parks & Recreation Department to bring two courts to Riverside Park.

"Many might not realize that the first project undertaken by Moline Kiwanis was the creation of a tourist camp, a haven for travelers in the pre-motel days of the 1920's," Lori Grafton, Club President said in a statement.

"This camp was situated in Riverside Park. It is with great satisfaction that, 100 years later, we are able to again support a community project in the same location."