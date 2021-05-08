New pickleball complex opens at Riverside Park

Over the last few years, pickleball has been rising in popularity, becoming one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S.

MOLINE, Ill. — The first pickleball courts in Moline opened Wednesday at Riverside Park with a grand opening celebration. The event included a raffle, food and a chance for guests to try out the courts.

The new pickleball complex features eight courts, Musco Lighting, wind screens and a new parking lot.

Construction on the Riverside Pickleball Courts began on Monday, April 26 after the courts were announced back in December of 2020. The Kiwanis Club of Moline chose the courts as their 100th anniversary project, and teamed up with the city's parks and recreation department to make the project a reality.

Pickleball fun in the cold! Today, we gathered to celebrate Kiwanis Club of Moline, IL, 100th Anniversary project. We’re... Posted by Kiwanis Club of Moline, Illinois on Saturday, December 19, 2020

The Quad Cities has seen a spike in pickleball popularity over the last decade, and pickleball is considered to be one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S.

A set of pickleball courts were built in Davenport in 2016, and were praised by USA Pickleball, an association aimed at promoting the development and growth of the sport. Bettendorf also has its own pickleball courts, but Moline never did until now.