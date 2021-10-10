New PBA bowling tournament in Muscatine honors legendary pro bowler

Muscatine bowling community honors pro bowler, Mike Berlin, with a PBA bowling tournament.

Professional bowlers from around the area have a new regional tournament to compete in.

The first inaugural PBA Mike Berlin Midwest Classic was held at the Rose Bowl bowling alley Sunday, Oct. 10. in Muscatine.

Professional bowler, Laurie Lanfier, organized the new tournament in honor of legendary pro bowler, Mike Berlin.

“He's got an accolade of tournaments and championships that he's won, and not many people know that, I mean they do but they don't. And so I just wanted to bring it to light," said Lanfier.

This is one of the first for women to compete in the Midwest.

"It’s the first time it's ever been in the Midwest that I've been aware of and it feels absolutely amazing," Kayla Crawford, PBA Mike Berlin Women's Midwest Classic winner.

Before the tournament, Berlin and other bowling greats held a pro-am game with youth players. Berlins says he hopes it inspires them to continue bowling.

“Trying to give back what I've done and what I've learned over the years and hopefully show some of the younger bowlers things that I know that can help them," said Berlin.

Tournament winners, Kayla Crawford and Nick Decesaro say there was good competition.

“It was pretty hard. The lanes played a little bit different today and it got a little tricky at the end. But I just tried to stay within myself, make my spares and do the best I could," said Crawford.

“It was tough there, they were really hard yesterday in qualifying, and it was all about making spares and just grinding it out," said Decesaro.

Both winners expressed excitement for the opportunity to work with successful professional bowlers they admire.

“Like when you're younger, you always look up I've always wanted to be a professional bowler so looking up to the greats and then finally getting to meet them, it's very inspiring," said Crawford.

“To think, as a kid I wanted to be a pro-bowler my whole life and to finally be bowling with my idols it feels unbelievable," said Decesaro.

The tournament was a two-day competition. In 2022, Berlin says they hope to par women and men in teams.