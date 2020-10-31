It is part of the Hilltop Business Association's efforts to bring more art to the area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new mural was unveiled along Harrison Street in Davenport on Friday afternoon.

The mural was designed as part of a contest, and the winner painted their mural design at the D'Allen Beauty Salon.

Derek Colvin designed and painted the mural at this location. He said the hardest part was painting on the old brick building and getting clean lines.

He said he is proud to have had the chance to work on the new project.

"I'm glad I'm one of you know the first people to do it," Colvin said. "I'd like to see other people do it. I'd like to see more of it around here because as you can see how bright it is and you know it really brings more life to you know the area and the community."