New improvements coming to Modern Woodmen Park

The Davenport ballpark and home of the QC River Bandits will see improvements post 2021 season.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — According to River Bandit’s owner Dave Heller, the Davenport City Council met Wednesday night to approve revisions in the existing lease for future projects to Modern Woodmen Park.

The MLB is requiring these upgrades be made to the stadium, such as; a flood wall extension, work out room addition, and a clubhouse renovation.

Some of the other projects to the stadium include seat replacement, suite level HVAC, and a party plaza shade covering.