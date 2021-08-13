x
New Illinois law prohibits people from removing aquatic life from highways via bow and arrow, spear or sling shot

The bill SB 1879 was signed on Friday by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and takes effect January 1st, 2022.
ILLINOIS, USA — On Friday, Illinois Governor J B Pritzker signed bill SB 1879 into law which will take effect January 1st, 2022. The law amends the Fish and Aquatic Life Code. The law states:

...it is unlawful for any person to take or attempt to take aquatic life by means of a pitchfork, underwater spear gun, bow and arrow or bow and arrow device, including a sling shot bow, spear, or gig along, upon, across, or from any public right-of-way or highway in the State.

The bill was originally filed in February of 2021 by Senator Brian W. Stewart (R - Illinois). It passed in Illinois Senate in April with 56 people voting in favor, No one voting against, and 3 people not voting. It passed the Illinois House in May with 111 people voting in favor, no one voting against, and 3 people absent.