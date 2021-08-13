New Illinois law prohibits people from removing aquatic life from highways via bow and arrow, spear or sling shot

The bill SB 1879 was signed on Friday by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and takes effect January 1st, 2022.

...it is unlawful for any person to take or attempt to take aquatic life by means of a pitchfork, underwater spear gun, bow and arrow or bow and arrow device, including a sling shot bow, spear, or gig along, upon, across, or from any public right-of-way or highway in the State.