New Illinois law prohibits people from removing aquatic life from highways via bow and arrow, spear or sling shot

ILLINOIS, USA — On Friday, Illinois Governor J B Pritzker signed bill SB 1879 into law which will take effect January 1st, 2022. The law amends the Fish and Aquatic Life Code. The law states:
...it is unlawful for any person to take or attempt to take aquatic life by means of a pitchfork, underwater spear gun, bow and arrow or bow and arrow device, including a sling shot bow, spear, or gig along, upon, across, or from any public right-of-way or highway in the State.
The bill was originally filed in February of 2021 by Senator Brian W. Stewart (R - Illinois). It passed in Illinois Senate in April with 56 people voting in favor, No one voting against, and 3 people not voting. It passed the Illinois House in May with 111 people voting in favor, no one voting against, and 3 people absent.