That means the 7th Avenue off-ramp on the old structure is closing. The final exit still open on the original bridge is now River Drive in Moline, and the only way to access it is through State Street in Bettendorf.



George Ryan, corridor manager with the project, says the old bridge will stay up until both the westbound and eastbound spans of the new bridge are open. He says today's steps gets the team closer and closer to a completed project.



"Pretty soon this spring, (crews will) be putting down concrete deck for the new (span) for portions of that (bridge)," Ryan says. "We've changed traffic several times, and as we change traffic, we can tear out old structure and make room for more of the new structure. It's all going real well."