$2.7M gym in the works for Quad Cities Christian School in Moline

The almost 8,500 sq. ft. expansion is part of a broader four-part project by the private school.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline school broke ground on a project years in the making: a new gym priced at $2.7 million.

Crews, school staff and students at Quad Cities Christian School's junior and senior high school shoveled the ceremonial dirt on May 17.

Eagles young and old came together, excited to build up their 'nest.'

"Today we continue the legacy of the Eagle pride that runs deep through our school and deep through our alumni," superintendent Jeremy Steiner said.

The expansion will add new practice courts, seating, locker rooms and a concession stand.

"This will give us the first opportunity since 1977 to have a home gym which will host both our girl's and boy's home basketball teams, and the volleyball teams," Steiner said.

School staff said the expansion is much-needed, as facilities are outdated. Steiner explained that on-campus, the school has an elementary gymnasium which is too small to host team games and events.

"We're having to rent a facility that is located here close to the school," he said.

Administration said the upgrades match the school's enrollment growth in the past few years.

"When I first came here four years ago, this particular building housed 62 students — we now house 165 students," Steiner said.

P.E. teacher Zack Kyer is ready to run things more smoothly.

"When I first started here, we didn't really fill up the gym — but now all our class sizes are so big," Kyer said.

He said the new gym will avoid confusion with students and parents, as they won't have to keep putting events and games at alternate locations.

"I'll be able to split classes up and just be able to help everyone out a lot better," he said.

Planners are confident they have enough resources for the expansion.

"We have recruited and reached out to many family members, supporters, and came up with a down payment," Steiner said. "The goal will be to continue to fundraise for that, using a small portion of tuition dollars, but I do not want to increase tuition."

Developers hope to open the gym by the end of 2023.

The project is part of a broader four-phase expansion of the school, with QC Christian Schools' final goal to move their elementary school location into the high school location.