New German Fest coming to Davenport in October

The free event will feature a variety of traditional Octoberfest activities including music, food and beer.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) are partnering to bring a new festival to the Quad Cities, according to a press release from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

German Fest will take place from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 14 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square) located at 119 E. 3rd St, Davenport. The festival will feature live music and traditional Octoberfest foods and beers.

The Dirndolls, a Chicago seven-piece Alpine folk band comprised of individuals from marginalized genders, will perform at the event.

Home to the first passenger railway to cross the Mississippi River, the Quad Cities area has had a strong German culture since the late 19th century as immigrants regularly settled in the railroad hub. Quad Cities residents can now celebrate the area's rich German heritage at K-Square, which is named after Davenport's sister city of Kaiserslautern, Germany.

"The rich German traditions around food, drink and music are a wonderful way to celebrate culture and have fun in our community," said Kelly Lao, Executive Director at GAHC.

More information about German Fest are available on DDP's website.