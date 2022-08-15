x
Dollar General's new Milan location is open for shoppers

The 3rd Avenue store will employ six to 10 people and feature the company's new home décor line and an expanded party supply section.
A help wanted sign is displayed at the Dollar General store in Cicero, Ind., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MILAN, Illinois — Dollar General's newest Milan location is now open! The convenience store at 109 3rd Avenue West gives area residents another location to purchase household essentials, such as food cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene products and more.

According to Dollar General, the store will employ six to 10 people and feature the company's new home décor line and an expanded party supply section.

Interested in applying for a position at the new store? Click/tap here.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Dollar General Corporation pledged in a news release to donate 100 books to a nearby elementary school to benefit kindergarten through fifth graders there. 

Schools, nonprofits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store are also able to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its formation in 1993, the foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofits.

