New craft brews ready for consumption at QC Craft Beer Week

MOLINE, Ill. — QC Craft Beer Week is returning to the Quad Cities on May 13-20. The week-long event is organized in partnership of Visit Quad Cities' QC Ale Trail, MUGZ, and local breweries as they encourage Quad Citizens to drink to the culture of craft brewing in the Quad Cities bi-state region.

QC Craft Beer Week opens on Saturday, May 13, with the Quad Cities Beer Battle on the Belle. Attendees will cruise on the Celebration Belle riverboat from 12-3 p.m., while sampling craft beer from a dozen breweries.

Small-batch beers produced from a collaboration between MUGZ homebrewers and multiple QC breweries will be on tap on Friday, May 19, at Endless Brews in downtown Davenport.

Two events are taking place on Saturday, May 20, with Shops and Hop offering attendees the opportunity to sample beers at downtown LeClaire shops. Also happening on Saturday is the 2023 Quad Cities Topless Brewery Cruise for Charity, with open-air vehicles encouraged to participate in the five-brewery cruise.