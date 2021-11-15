New Coffee House Opening in Rock Island Mall

A new holistic coffee shop is opening in a Rock Island shopping center.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Founders of a shopping center in Rock Island and local officials broke ground on a mall's newest addition Monday.

Reverend Darryl and Kim Thompson of the House of Fire Ministries church in Rock Island are opening Wholly Grinds Coffee House in the Embassy Square Shopping Mall on 11th Street.

"Holy grinds has really become our vision of advancing community," said Rev. Kim Thompson. "We really want it to be a place that's wholesome and welcoming to our community."

The reverends opened two other businesses and their church in the same shopping center over the last decade.

Local community leaders say they are excited for the shop to open and the economic developments invested in the community.

"Making a commitment and investment in the city of Rock Island, helping small businesses get started is quite a commitment and we appreciate that," said Rock Island Mayor, Mike Thoms.

"I can't wait for them to be open. I love their menu that they're proposing. It's my kind of place. It's healthy offerings. And I like what Pastor Thompson said about the vibe that she's trying to create," said Rock Island 3rd Ward Alderwoman, Judith Gilbert.