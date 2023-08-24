Galesburg mayor selects new interim city manager, pending council approval

On Wednesday, the mayor of Galesburg announced John Schlaf as the new interim city manager for the town.

GALESBURG, Ill. — On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the mayor of Galesburg, Peter Schwartzmann, announced the new interim city manager for the town, according to a press release from the city. John Schlaf was selected to fill the role, pending city council approval.

The role has seen many people come and go over the past couple of years. After Todd Thompson left in May 2022, Wayne Carl served as interim city manager until Gerald Smith was selected back in November.

In June, the Galesburg City Council parted ways with Smith after a heated meeting. Carl took on the role again and will stay until Sept. 8, a couple days after Schlaf takes over.

Schlaf "is very familiar with leadership" for the city, according to the release. He worked for the Galesburg Police Department for almost 40 years, with 17 of those as police chief. He has also worked for Knox College and served on the Galesburg Downtown Council and Knox County Mental Health Board.

"Please know that I am both honored and humbled by the appointment,” Schlaf said in the release. “I am excited as we move through the transition period with Mr. Wayne Carl, department heads and staff in the days ahead and look forward to the opportunity to work with the Mayor and Council as we continue to move the City forward on all fronts.”

The city is working to secure a permanent city manager, according to the release. Schlaf's contract is included on the city council agenda for Sept. 5 and if approved, he will begin his duties the following day.