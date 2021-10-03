The social media campaign founder says he's had multiple, positive conversations with the Trader Joe's team on making Davenport the company's third Iowa location.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The social media campaign 'Bring Trader Joe's to the Quad Cities' is growing, and Davenport could soon be the national grocer's third Iowa location.

A new building has been proposed to the grocery company. It's in the same plaza, Elmore Marketplace, as the first proposal in 2020. This time around, the renderings show a stand-alone store instead of one in the plaza's strip mall.

"Trader Joe's has moved their development into stand-alone spaces. They like 12,000 square feet, and the one behind me is at 13,000 square feet," Social Media Campaign Founder Chris Glass says. "It checks all the boxes that they need, between access off the interstate, interstate visibility, a busy road like Elmore Ave., around shopping centers (and) the income level. We're checking all the boxes right now and so we're hopeful to get on that list soon."

Glass and the company that owns this plaza, Heart of America Group, say they've had multiple positive meetings with Trader Joe's over the last several months.

"There's been mention that another Iowa location would be a Davenport location, given the others in Des Moines and Iowa City (so they're) looking hard at (competing) communities and what type support they have," Glass says. "We feel like were so close and right up to the goal line."

The campaign started back in 2020, and the Facebook page has surpassed the original goal of 10,000 followers. Now, the campaign's founder says the page needs to keep growing to up to 20,000 followers.

The point of this campaign is to bring more jobs to the Quad Cities, and keep money here locally as well.

"We want to keep our money here in the Quad Cities and continue to grow our job base, a good job base," Glass says. "We just want to have people who like the Trader Joe's brand not have to drive 45 mins to Iowa city to get groceries."



Research done by Heart of America Group using cell phone analytics shows more Quad City Area residents regularly travelling two hours roundtrip to the Trader Joe's location in Iowa City than there are Cedar Rapids residents driving one hour roundtrip to that store.

Glass says this proposal fits what Trader Joe's is looking for in terms of square footage, parking and retailers nearby.