New barber shop cuts ribbon near downtown Davenport Monday

Both hair and ribbons were cut on Monday as Devine Creations opened its location on East Locust Street, offering Quad citizens a new barber option.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday.

Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony.

The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by three different stylists, as well as a female stylist who specializes in different types of braids.

Owner and CEO Bobby Williams said it's all about offering new opportunities.

"What we're doing is creating job opportunities in our community, you know. We got young guys we got young ladies that are hungry to have business opportunities and so we're grateful to have them in."

Congrats to yet another Black owned business now open here in The Quad Cities - 5th Ward Davenport represent! Posted by The QC Empowerment Network on Monday, December 19, 2022

The QC Empowerment Network is a community group that supports and highlights Black-owned businesses across the area.

