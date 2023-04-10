New Augustana scholarship honors alum, CNN Hero of the Year Nelly Cheboi

Former Augustana College President Steve Bahls has committed $50,000 to founding a scholarship for international students named after the Quad Cities hero.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Former Augustana College President Steve Bahls and his wife Jane have committed $50,000 to establish a scholarship for international students named for a Quad Cities hero.

The Nelly Cheboi Endowed Scholarship, named after the CNN Hero of the Year and Elevate Prize winner, will be awarded to Augustana international students with demonstrated financial need and academic merit.

Cheboi, who grew up in Kenya and later graduated from Augustana in 2016, founded the nonprofit Techlit Africa, which redistributes recycled computers in schools across rural Kenya.

According to Steve, this scholarship honors her work in expanding digital literacy and her achievements as a role model.

“She is someone who had an idea, who was told that idea could never be implemented,” he said. “She persisted, used her Augustana-taught critical thinking and analytical skills to start this wonderful organization. We want to honor her and send a message to students who receive this award: don’t be shy in your ambitions and set your goals high.”

Cheboi and the Bahls family met in 2011 when Moline's Trinity Lutheran Church sponsored Cheboi's room and board, and now, they're like family.

In addition to the Bahls' $50,000 contribution, additional funds will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Board of Trustees member Burry Gerber. Officials expect the first award to go out in about three years after the fund matures.