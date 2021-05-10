New and re-elected Rock Island officials sworn into office

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The City of Rock Island has welcome its two newest aldermen to office alongside other re-elected officials.
In a ceremony held in the evening on Monday, May 10, Rock Island's newest Aldermen, Moses Robinson Jr., known for his work in the local activism group The Resolution, and Judith Gilbert, a former Rock Island City Clerk, were sworn into office.
Alongside them were the re-elected Alderman Dave Geenen and Mayor Mike Thoms, who is now serving his second term as Mayor of Rock Island.