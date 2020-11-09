Never Forget: Rock Island Arsenal to live stream annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic

To help maintain social distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the Rock Island Arsenal will live stream their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock Island Arsenal (RIA) pledges to never forget those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

To help maintain social distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the Rock Island Arsenal will live stream their annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony as attendance is available on an invitation-only basis.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed to the RIA Garrison Facebook page.

Rock Island Arsenal will host its annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony on today, Sept. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. Due to the... Posted by Rock Island Arsenal on Friday, September 11, 2020

The ceremony will be held at the RIA's 9/11 memorial site on Rodman Avenue, across from Memorial Field. Lt. Gen. Thomas James, commanding general of First Army, will serve as a guest speaker.

There will be a wreath laying ceremony, a 21-gun salute, a moment of silence and the playing of taps. Flags representing the lives lost in 9/11 will also be placed at the memorial.