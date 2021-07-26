Neighbors left in shock after 18-year-old was shot and killed in Silvis

Neighbors at the Loma Linda Apartments tried to help Malik Horne until police arrived.

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis Police identified the 18-year-old man shot and killed Friday. Malik Horne was found outside of a building at the Loma Linda Apartments.

"I came outside, and I heard screaming, saying, he's been shot, he's been shot," said Janelle Wadkins, Loma Linda Resident.

Residents say the stayed and tried to help Horne until medic arrived.

"Yeah, I heard his last words. He was saying to. He couldn't even keep his eyes open all he kept saying, twice, was I want my mom, I want my mom. That's all I heard and then he closes eyes," said Wadkins.

Medics rushed Horned to the hospital where Silvis Police said he died.

Neighbors said they cant forget the crime scene.

"It was surreal. I don't know how else to put it, it was devastating. Because it's a hard thing to see for anybody. But when you see it firsthand, for the first time it kind of hits you, especially when you have kids at age.," said Wadkins.

After the shooting, residents expressed that they were afraid to let their children outside. They said they always wanted a stronger security presence in the complex, but never expected this to happen.

"Shouldn't come to a death of a young gentleman who had his whole future right in front of them. To get shot and killed. I just think that people can be doing some more." said Danny Wadkins, Loma Lina Resident.

The Wadkins family says they are hopeful for change to happen in their neighborhood and are keeping Horne's family in their prayers.

"To lose your own child through a gunshot, is the most devastating thing on whether can go through," said Wadkins. "My prayers are with their families."

Silvis Police say the don't have any suspects in custody and the case is still under investigation.