Neighborhood revitalization project begins in Muscatine

The M-S-C-A and First Presbyterian Church pair to create affordable living

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine center for social action and First Presbyterian Church worked together to launch the "double your dollars for housing" campaign.

The campaign's goal is to demolish old housing in order to make space for affordable living areas.

Volunteers worked on the sixth street property in downtown Muscatine Friday through Saturday to begin demolition of the old property.

The Muscatine Center for Social Action says they city is nearly 1,000 units short of affordable workforce housing.

The team has big plans for the property.

"The intent of this house is to become a single family home, so this would be an affordable rental for a single family. It's a relatively big house when we're done we'll have about four to five bedrooms," said M-S-C-A, Jenny Leirness, "So our goal for this house will be to be able to house a larger family with their rent that makes sense for their budget to pay."