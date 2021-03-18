Nearly 5,000 in rural Illinois Quad Cities without power

MidAmerican Energy customers are being impacted in Mercer and Rock Island Counties. A spokesperson with the company said the outages could be wind-related.

ILLINOIS, USA — UPDATE: As of 8 a.m., the outages were resolved.

Nearly 5,000 people in the rural Illinois Quad Cities region were without power Thursday morning due to several power outages.

MidAmerican Energy reported 4,913 customers were impacted in Mercer and Rock Island Counties. A spokesperson with the company said the outages could be wind-related.

Crews were just beginning to arrive on scene just before 6:20 a.m. March 18, 2021, the spokesperson said.