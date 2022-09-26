Nearly 4K runners from around the world lace up for 25th Quad Cities marathon

The race took runners to both sides of the Mississippi River and throughout four area cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Thousands of people laced up their shoes over the weekend for the 25th Quad Cities marathon.

The race attracted nearly 4,000 runners. It included a full and half marathon as well as a 5K run. It started and ended in Moline.

The race took runners to both sides of the Mississippi River and throughout four area cities. The route also took participants over the new I-74 bridge for the first time. The full marathon was 26.2 miles.

Participants said the race takes a lot of preparation.

"I had been doing a lot of long runs from 16 to 20 miles to get ready for it," half marathon runner Rob Williams said. "And then a lot of other workouts here-and-there, and just running every day and before work, plus when I need to come in after work when it worked best."

Race director Joe Moreno said the weather was on their side.

"It's a wonderful morning," Moreno said. "The weather is the best we can possibly have. It's a little windy, but it cools them off," Moreno said.

This race was one that spectators said inspires them to possibly sign up in the future.

"I myself have never done a marathon but it's motivating being here," spectator Denver Baker said. "It makes me want to do it and come back. I've done a few other race triathlons, so I love to come out and support, because I know how much it means to me."

Moreno said the big event emphasizes how this tradition would not be possible without outside help.

"We're very unique, and we're very blessed that we can have so many municipalities supporting this event," Moreno said. "So, I'm very grateful."

The marathon started in 1998.