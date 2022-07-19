2 boys almost drown in Mississippi River while fishing Monday night

A 16-year-old jumped in the river to rescue an 11-year-old. The younger boy got himself to shore, but the older boy needed help from several bystanders to get out.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two boys were fishing Monday night, July 18 along the shores of the Mississippi River when one boy fell in and another jumped in to rescue him.

According to the Moline Fire Department, crews responded at about 8:35 p.m. Monday to the report of two boys in the water near Sylvan Island. The boys, ages 11 and 16, had been fishing when the younger boy suddenly fell into the Mississippi River. The 16-year-old then jumped in to rescue him.

The younger boy was able to get himself out of the water, according to the department, but several bystanders had to help the older boy to shore.