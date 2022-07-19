2 boys almost drown in Mississippi River while fishing Monday night

MOLINE, Ill. — Two boys were fishing Monday night, July 18 along the shores of the Mississippi River when one boy fell in and another jumped in to rescue him.
According to the Moline Fire Department, crews responded at about 8:35 p.m. Monday to the report of two boys in the water near Sylvan Island. The boys, ages 11 and 16, had been fishing when the younger boy suddenly fell into the Mississippi River. The 16-year-old then jumped in to rescue him.
The younger boy was able to get himself out of the water, according to the department, but several bystanders had to help the older boy to shore.
Upon the arrival of fire and rescue personnel, both boys were conscious and breathing on the shore. They were transported to a local hospital for precautionary treatment, and their conditions remained unknown as of Tuesday morning.