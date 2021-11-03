Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies at 101

Smith was first elected in 1958 and remained until 1995, a tenure that made him Iowa’s long-serving U.S. House member.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Neal Smith, a World War II bomber pilot who became a successful lawyer before representing Iowa for 36 years in Congress, has died. He was 101.

Smith was first elected in 1958 and remained until 1995, a tenure that made him Iowa’s long-serving U.S. House member. Before his time in Congress, Smith earned his undergraduate degree and enrolled at Drake Law School with his wife, Bea.

“Congressman Smith was the epitome of someone who devoted his all to transforming lives and strengthening communities,” said Drake University President Marty Martin. “He served the people of Iowa and the nation with humility and hard work for nearly four decades and created real, positive change. We are honored to carry on his distinguished legacy through the important work of the Neal & Bea Smith Law Center and the collection of his congressional papers archived at the Cowles Library.”

Smith, a Democrat, was known as a quiet but effective leader whose greatest accomplishments revolved around the approval of federal funding for dams and reservoirs that safeguarded cities from flooding and created much-used lakes for recreation.

Gov. Kim Reynolds extended her condolences to Smith's family and called him a "hero and a true Iowa treasure."

"Through his bipartisan work, Rep. Smith understood the importance of Iowa’s agriculture economy and kept that at the forefront, while also playing a vital role in changing Iowa’s natural landscape with the creation of the Saylorville and Red Rock reservoirs," she said in a statement.

"His devotion to public service and conservation was unmatched. From the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge to Saylorville to Red Rock, his fingerprints are evident across the central Iowa natural landscape," said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn in a statement. "We will never be able to thank him enough for everything he gave to Iowa. I hope his loved ones find peace and comfort in his memory and the transformational legacy he leaves behind.”

Former Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin also released a statement about his U.S. Capitol colleague. Harkin and Smith worked together for more than 50 years.