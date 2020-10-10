Nature's Treatment of Illinois doubles Milan staff to meet increased demand of sales, customers

Officials at the medical and recreational marijuana dispensary say revenue and foot traffic are not slowing down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MILAN, Illinois — While the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting some businesses, Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan says it's seeing a steady and busy influx of customers.

"It's like retail at Christmas time at any store," Agent in Charge Patrick Adamson says. "It starts early in the morning. Folks line up an hour ahead of time and we're never alone. From open to close, we always have a guest with us."

Adamson is part of the dispensary's staff increase, doubling since March.

"When the pandemic started, we actually started hiring, whereas other businesses were laying people off, we took advantage of the people out of jobs and gave them an opportunity," Operations Manager Shannon Duncan says.

The dispensary's staff is broken up into two teams, who work separately as to minimize risk to everyone if there were to be a potential exposure in one team. The extra staff is on deck to handle the increased business that Duncan says has continued since March.

"This was an opportunity to give something a try in the comfort of their own home, with their fam to have a little fun at home while everything else was shutdown," she says.