Nature's Treatment in Galesburg announces expansion, will start cultivating cannabis

GALESBURG, Ill. — Nature's Treatment of Illinois (NTI) announced Wednesday that its Galesburg location would be expanding.

Along with a new addition to the existing building, the business will start "cultivating and infusing adult-use cannabis," according to a press release.

NTI received a license this summer to cultivate cannabis in Illinois. They will be growing plants as well as "infusing edible products," allowing the business to create its own cannabis products onsite. The press release states the move will expand the number of options at the Galesburg and Milan locations.

In order to create new products onsite, NTI will be adding 10,000 square feet of space to its Galesburg location, and will also convert 8,600 square feet of unused space for the project. It's estimated to cost around $4 million and will add 30 new jobs, according to the release.

The dispensary has been in Galesburg since 2020.

“NTI has long wanted to get into the craft cannabis cultivation market and that day has finally come," Trent Jacquin, spokesperson for NTI, said. "Galesburg has been a great fit for us since opening our second store there in 2020.”

Galesburg was one of the first communities in Illinois to approve zoning back in 2019 when the state created its legal cannabis market.

“NTI has been a great addition to the area’s business community and we are happy to see them expanding their footprint and adding jobs in Galesburg," Ken Springer, president of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development, said.