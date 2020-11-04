Narcotics manufactuer arrested in Burlington after search warrant

A multi-agency effort was made to execute a search warrant and make the arrest.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A group of law enforcement agencies banded together to arrest a man that was making narcotics.

Detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Lee County Narcotics Task Force and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) had been conducting a multi-agency investigation of the operation and obtained a search warrant for the man's property in the 1500 block of Lincoln in Burlington.

On Friday, April 10th, these agencies, alongside the Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, executed the search warrant and arrested the man, 37-year-old Burlington resident Robert Heffernan.

He has been charged with several felonies; Manufacturing Methamphetamine over 5 grams, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Drug House, and Child Endangerment , as well as a charge of Parole Violation in Lee County.