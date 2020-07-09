Naked protesters demand action after Daniel Prude's killing

Prude's death sparked outrage last week after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protesters demonstrated outside Rochester’s police headquarters naked except for “spit hoods” in reference to the killing of Daniel Prude.

Local news outlets reported the demonstrators sat silently Monday morning with their hands behind them outside the city Public Safety Building.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died in March after police found him running naked through the street, put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.

BREAKING: Some people are now protesting naked in from of the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester. Turn on #News10NBC for a live report coming up around 7:25am. @WHEC_RBrown @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/Z3WFwiLDVJ — Nikki Rudd (@whec_nrudd) September 7, 2020

His death sparked outrage last week after his relatives released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request. Protesters are demanding police accountability and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.

New York’s attorney general has moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Prude.

Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday that the grand jury will be part of an “exhaustive investigation.”

Prude’s death after his brother called for help for his erratic behavior in March has roiled New York’s third-largest city since video of the encounter was made public earlier this week.

Protesters are demanding more accountability and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies.

The mayor of Rochester says reforms are coming to the police department. Mayor Lovely Warren announced that the crisis intervention team would move from the police department to the city’s department of youth and recreation services at a news conference Sunday.