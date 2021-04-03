Nails and groceries? Bettendorf Hy-Vee to open in-store nail salon

Any excuse to cut down time running errands! The nail salon inside the grocery store is set to open in early April.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Any excuse to cut down time running errands!

Hy-Vee is partnering with The W Nail Bar to open an in-store nail salon at their Bettendorf, Iowa location.

The nail salon in the Hy-Vee at 2900 Devils Glen Road will open in early April, offering full nail services, waxing, tinting and more. Customers can begin scheduling appointments at the end of March on The W Nail Bar's website.

The salon is also hiring! Those interested can email recruit@thewnailbar.com to submit their resume.

The W Nail Bar is a family and female-owned business, founded by two sisters from Ohio, a statement from Hy-Vee said.