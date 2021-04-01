Get your working boots on: Help clean up the Nahant Marsh on Saturday

XStream Cleanup will host a cleanup of the Nahant Marsh on Saturday, Oct. 16. Crews will use a pollution-tracking app to log the trash they collect.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Cellphones and water don't mix, but you won't want to forget to bring yours along to Saturday's Nahant Marsh cleanup event.

The event, hosted by XStream Cleanup, will be like nothing you've probably experienced before. The event gives people the chance to get in-tune with nature with a little help from technology.

The Quad Cities was selected to take part in Phase 2 of the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative. During a month-long data-tracking program, Quad Cities residents can download the Marine Debris Tracker app and help track trash along the river and the land that surrounds it.

The goal of the citizen-driven data collection, according to the tracker's Citizen Science Field Guide, was to create a bigger picture of plastic pollution headed to the Mississippi River and inform policy changes while also getting the community involved in the environmental movement.

Tracking debris through the app is pretty easy. Simply download the app onto your Apple or Android device, open the app, select the "Mississippi River Plastic Pollution/MRCTI" list and start logging. Data collection will be accepted through the end of October.

The stream cleanup event will run 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Nahant Marsh. Volunteers of every skillset will meet in the front parking lot of the Nahant Marsh Education Center, located at 4220 Wapello Avenue in Davenport.