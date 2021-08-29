'My body, my choice' l Staff, community protest Genesis vaccine mandate

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday, August 29, protesting the employee vaccine mandate at Genesis Health System.
Protesters including employees and community members demonstrated outside of Genesis West in Davenport Sunday afternoon.
The company announced in August all staff are required to be fully vaccinated by early November.
Several people at the protest held signs saying "my body, my choice" and "stop the mandate."
"If you don't want to get the shot, we shouldn't be mandated to get the shot," protester Shane Wells said.
Genesis Health System released this statement following the vaccine announcement in August:
"“Our commitment to patients is that we will provide the safest care environments throughout Genesis,’’ said Doug Cropper, President and CEO, Genesis Health System. "This decision is made after thorough analysis. It is the right decision at the right time. We have safe, highly effective vaccines and they are accessible. There is no financial barrier because the vaccinations are free. This is an opportunity for Genesis staff to lead by example and continue to encourage others who have not been vaccinated.”