Man arrested after argument leads to school lockdowns in Muscatine

Police said reports indicated that the man, who was part of a driving-related argument, claimed to have a weapon, leading to the lockdown of two nearby schools.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two schools in Muscatine were briefly locked down after an argument with a reported weapon broke out in the parking lot on Monday, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

Police said that at about 2:38 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officers received multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance at the parking lot of McKinley Elementary School. The reports also indicated that one person claimed to have a weapon.

Officers responded to the scene and advised McKinley Elementary and the nearby Susan Clark Junior High School to go into lockdown until the incident was over.

When police arrived, the individual, identified as 40-year-old Gabriel Bishop, was found sitting in his truck in the school parking lot.

Investigators found that Bishop entered the parking lot alongside another vehicle following a road rage incident. After they parked, Bishop left his car to argue with the other's occupants.

During the confrontation, Bishop reportedly claimed that he could be in possession of a weapon, which nearby witnesses heard and relayed to 911 dispatch. Officers did not find a weapon in his possession.

Bishop was arrested and charged with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.