Concerts? Ballets? Weddings? Event ideas are endless for Muscatine's riverfront amphitheater

Community members were invited to view designs and share ideas for future events for a new Riverside Park amphitheater in Muscatine.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A long-time goal for the city of Muscatine is one step closer to completion. Members of the community were invited on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to view designs and share what events they'd like to see happen at the Riverfront Amphitheater in Riverside Park.

Brenda Christensen, co-chair of the board for Keep Muscatine Beautiful and amphitheater committee member, said Wednesday was the first of several opportunities to teach people about the project.

"To let people know what we're doing and why we're doing it and how excited we are about it," Christensen said.

The amphitheater, being dubbed "The Wave," was first proposed in a 1997 Consensus Plan Mississippi Riverfront Study and has remained a goal since.

It will be a 360-degree multi-purpose entertainment and recreation venue along the Mississippi River. It's designed to hold both small and large events.

"The amphitheater is really a dual amphitheater," said Mike Bell with RDG Planning and Design. "One thing that we talked about is always making this very open to the public here, providing opportunity for small groups to use it all the time. So on one side, you can accommodate about 500, 600 people. On the other side, though, it'll open up to four or 5,000 people."

The planning committee imagines it as a place to host concerts, outdoor movies, festivals, theatrical performances and weddings.

Other ideas community members came up with are class reunions, fundraisers and festivals. Music events are the most popular suggestions.

"It'd be great to have a couple large events here," said Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark. "I know some people have been talking about it'd be great to have some big country events, some rock and roll music. Rocking on the river would be wonderful."

The main thing both community members and city officials have commented on is the location. They say there's no better place than gathering on the Mississippi River.

"It's a really spectacular, spectacular view, really easily accessible, great amenities at our riverfront," said Jodi Hansen, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "We're really proud of it and we'd like to show it off even more."

Aspects of the river and the architecture in Muscatine influenced the design, Bell said.

"This design is really trying to merge the river and the movement of the river and the sky and the clouds that go by," Bell said. "So we tried to reflect that in the design of this, knowing that it was about performance, but also creating a piece of art out in the landscape in which people could enjoy."

He added that parts of the structure of "The Wave" emulate the nearby Norbert F. Beckey Bridge. Some of the stone in the base also emulates stones that are used in downtown Muscatine.

"We have one of the most beautiful riverfronts on the Mississippi River," Christensen said. "Having this asset on the riverfront that we can use and attract more people to our beautiful city is why I think we need to have it."

Riverside Park has hosted several events in the past, including a vintage market, a food truck fight and "Almost Friday Fest" every Thursday during the summers.

"What it has shown us is that a permanent venue would be such a perfect addition to our already amazing community," Hansen said.

"I think the biggest thing was, you know, they say 'build it, and they will come,'" Christensen said. "We had to show they would come before we could build it."

City officials and project members also hope the amphitheater will be a draw for tourists.

"Muscatine is a great place to live, work, as well as play and visit," Hansen said. "And so what we're really hoping is, this enhances our already existing, amazing attractions."

"To add an amphitheater of this caliber would just increase the people visiting Muscatine and also having events down on the river as well," Bark said. "Just a great opportunity for Muscatine and to get the residents out of their houses and intermingle with each other."

It's going to be awhile before crews can break ground on the amphitheater, though. One of those next steps is looking at securing financing.

"Besides the concept design, we're going to have to work with the railroad," she said. "There's a railroad tracks right through our riverfront. We are also going to have to do some redistribution of the land that's there. We need to move a basketball court to a different spot on the riverfront."

Christensen said the committee and the city have not yet determined the cost of the amphitheater project.

Wednesday afternoon's open house is the first of several meetings that will be held to gather feedback from community members on the conceptual drawings of the amphitheater.