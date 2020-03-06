Muscatine reopening public playgrounds, Farmer's Market

All playgrounds in Muscatine's city parks are reopened to public use Wednesday. The city's Farmer's Market also opens for the season Saturday.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine reopened playgrounds in parks for public use after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All playgrounds in Muscatine's city parks are reopened to public use Wednesday. The Parks and Recreation department is urging people to continue following social distancing and community health guidelines to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Other activity centers have also reopened including Pearl City Station, the Riverview Center, park shelters, the Musser Skate Park and baseball diamonds at Kent Stein Park. The Soccer Complex will remain closed.

Restroom facilities are reopened with cleaning being done daily but water fountains remain turned off.

Muscatine Parks and Rec is also accepting registration for summer programs.