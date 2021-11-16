Muscatine Police K-9 Officer 'Nero' passes away unexpectedly

Nero served on the Muscatine Police Department with Sergeant Minnat Patel for just over seven years.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Police Department lost one of its finest on Nov. 15th with the passing of K-9 Officer Nero.

Muscatine City Hall issued a press release on Tuesday, saying nine-year-old Nero passed away peacefully and unexpectedly after serving on the MPD for just over seven years.

Nero was a male German Shepherd from Slovakia who graduated from his six-week Dual-Purpose Narcotic Detector Dog Class in September 2014. The training consisted of narcotic detection training, along with track and apprehension.

“The Muscatine Police Department is mourning the loss of their K-9 Officer Nero,” Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said. “Nero died unexpectedly on Monday (Nov. 15) and was nine-years-old. Nero served from October 15, 2014, to November 15, 2021, alongside his partner and handler, Sergeant Minnat Patel.”

Nero's first duties began on uniform patrol with Sergeant Patel after both received their certification through American Working Dog. The duo worked side-by-side on patrol and during monthly training sessions to ensure both of their canine and handler skills were sharp.

Throughout his career, Nero played a key role in tracking down suspects and illegal drugs while also becoming something of a public figure at events for Muscatine PD.