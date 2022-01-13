Muscatine City Council temporarily lifts ban on pit bulls

Council members passed a 5-2 vote to temporarily stop enforcing the city's ban on pit bulls.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Pit bulls will be allowed in Muscatine after the city's ban was temporarily lifted on Jan. 13.

Muscatine city council members passed a 5-2 vote to halt the ruling after hearing community members give their thoughts at Thursday's council meeting.

Community and council members in favor of revoking the ban said they are looking for alternate ways to change the law to focus on more aggressive dogs in general.

"I think the more appropriate measure would be to take action against all vicious dogs and it seems like that's what they (city council) are going for," said pit bull owner Kaleb Hopkins. "I think it'd benefit pet owners and the community...making them feel safer if they were regulations and punishments for irresponsible owners."

The approved moratorium takes effect immediately and will expire on May 11.

Any previous citations already issued will not be revoked, and the temporary ruling doesn't affect the city's rules on "vicious or dangerous animals."

Pit bulls have not been allowed in Muscatine after the ban was established in 2003 due to community complaints about the dog breed.

Muscatine Assistant Chief of Police Steve Snider spoke to News 8 in October 2021, explaining multiple pit-bull related incidents occurred in the early 2000s.

“I can document at least five different times that we had to shoot pit bulls,” Snider said in October. “And anytime we have to discharge a weapon in the street it’s a danger to the public.”

Community members reportedly complained of attacks on people, pets, other animals, and Snider said there was a surplus of pit bulls at the county's animal shelter due to lack of adoption.