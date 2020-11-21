Muscatine man dead after car-pedestrian accident

Police found the man's body after the driver called in to report that she believed she had hit somebody with her car.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine man was found dead after a driver reported to the police that she had struck him on the road Saturday morning.

At about 6:17 a.m. on November 21, the Muscatine Police Department received a call from a driver reporting that she believed that she had struck someone with her car.No charges

At the scene in the 3600 block of Grandview Avenue, police found the body of 33-year-old Muscatine resident Cody Terpenning on the side of the road.

The driver, 51-year-old Wapello resident Tamra Coey, was not injured in the accident.

Early investigation determined that Coey was transitioning from the center lane to the outer lane when she hit Terpenning, who is believe to have been a pedestrian in the roadway.